Bernice Phillips Patterson of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away October 10, 2018. Bernice loved her family. Bernice was a member of the Tuppertown Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star Sunrise Chapter 364 of Petros, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: Burley and Lina Phillips of Devonia, her husband: Ervin Patterson, Sons: Jr., and Benny Patterson, brothers: Billy, Alvin Ray, Burley Jr., and Ted Phillips, and sisters: Inez Worley, Helen Faye Phillips, and Margaret Edwards. Mrs. Patterson is survived by her daughter: Shenia (Kenneth) Farmer of LaFollette, son: James (Pearlene) Patterson of Oliver Springs, Daughter-in-Law: Annette Patterson of Tazewell, VA, five grandchildren: Jamie (Carrie) Patterson of Rockwood, Christy (Timmy) Tinker of Oliver Springs, Bradley Farmer of LaFollette, Benji (April) Patterson of Tazewell, VA, Jason (Brandon) Patterson of Schenectady, New York, eight great grandchildren: Tyler Kindrick, Tyler Melton, Katie and Kara Patterson, Gavin and Gabrielle Farmer, Alexia and Allison Patterson and two great great grandchildren, Rylie Blayke Kindrick and Joseph Walker, sister: Ruby Phillips of Lake City, brothers: Gene (Linda) Phillips of Oliver Springs, Michael Phillips (John) Gronley of Mt. Hamilton, CA. Bernice also had a group of special friends: Brenda and Steve Miller, Vickie and Ronnie Claiborne, and Brenda Lou and Gary West.

Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.