Home / Obituaries / Bernice Phillips Patterson of LaFollette

Bernice Phillips Patterson of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Bernice Phillips Patterson of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away October 10, 2018. Bernice loved her family. Bernice was a member of the Tuppertown Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star Sunrise Chapter 364 of Petros, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents: Burley and Lina Phillips of Devonia, her husband: Ervin Patterson, Sons: Jr., and Benny Patterson, brothers: Billy, Alvin Ray, Burley Jr., and Ted Phillips, and sisters: Inez Worley, Helen Faye Phillips, and Margaret Edwards. Mrs. Patterson is survived by her daughter: Shenia (Kenneth) Farmer of LaFollette, son: James (Pearlene) Patterson of Oliver Springs, Daughter-in-Law: Annette Patterson of Tazewell, VA, five grandchildren: Jamie (Carrie) Patterson of Rockwood, Christy (Timmy) Tinker of Oliver Springs, Bradley Farmer of LaFollette, Benji (April) Patterson of Tazewell, VA, Jason (Brandon) Patterson of Schenectady, New York, eight great grandchildren: Tyler Kindrick, Tyler Melton, Katie and Kara Patterson, Gavin and Gabrielle Farmer, Alexia and Allison Patterson and two great great grandchildren, Rylie Blayke Kindrick and Joseph Walker, sister: Ruby Phillips of Lake City, brothers: Gene (Linda) Phillips of Oliver Springs, Michael Phillips (John) Gronley of Mt. Hamilton, CA. Bernice also had a group of special friends: Brenda and Steve Miller, Vickie and Ronnie Claiborne, and Brenda Lou and Gary West.

Visitation: 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 15, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Pastor Justin Phillips officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Pamela Carden, age 55 of Clinton

Pamela Carden, age 55 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at her …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.