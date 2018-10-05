‘Bark in the Park’ Saturday in Knoxville

(Submitted) The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s (HSTV) 24th Annual Bark in the Park After Dark presented by Grayson Subaru is just around the corner. One of Knoxville’s biggest celebrations for dogs and people will be held for the first time at Lakeshore Park on Saturday, October 6th. Gates will open at 5:00 pm. The $10 admission proceeds will go towards our “Spay it Forward” Fund that provides financial assistance to those in our Knoxville community and beyond who can’t afford to spay or neuter their pets. Kids 13 and under are free.

Bring your pooch to participate in the Canine Costume Contests including Best UT fan, Spookiest and Best Celebrity look alike! How fast can your dog run? Find out in the Radar Gun arena. If the thrill of the chase is what your dog loves then give them a chance at the Lure Course. We also will be featuring your dogs best tricks and a peanut butter licking contest!

Our Kid’s Korner is always a big hit and this year we have a special one hour meet and greet with Paw Patrol from 6:30 to 7:30 pm.

An inflatable obstacle course, face painting and more will keep the kids busy for hours.

Stop by one of our many vendor booths to speak with dog trainers, local Veterinarians, and other pet friendly businesses.

Our Barkin’ Beer Garden will be serving beer and wine and alongside will be delicious food and desserts offered by local food trucks.

If you don’t have a furry best friend, October 6th may be your lucky day. HSTV and some of our partner shelters will have on-site adoptions of dogs needing a forever home. For a full list of partner shelters, vendors and sponsors, visit www.HumaneSocietyTennessee.org/Bark-in-the-Park.