Artie Louise Wilson, age 81, of Caryville, Tennessee, made heaven a whole lot sweeter on October 23, 2018. She was born July 18, 1937 to Fred and Armelda Lawson. She was a member of Ivy Grove Baptist Church in Caryville. She loved her family dearly with her whole heart. She enjoyed watching her great grandson kick and play. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Armelda Lawson, brother, Luther, and sisters: Dorothy and Alden Byrge. Artie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years: Odus Wilson; son: Dewayne of Caryville; daughters: Kim and Clyde of Caryville, Barbara Wilson of Jacksboro; grandchildren: Stephen Wilson of Caryville, Barton Taylor of Jacksboro and Stephanie Wilson of Jacksboro; great grandson: Jacob Patterson; sister: Nadine Wright of Jacksboro and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Friday, October 26, 2018 at Ivy Grove Baptist Church in Caryville, Tennessee with Rev. Jimmy Rutherford and Rev. CW Fraker officiating.

A graveside service will take place following the funeral service on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the Queener Cemetery in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

