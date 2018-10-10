AP polls released; AC, OR still #2 in 4A, 5A, respectively

The AP released its high school football polls on Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville remains at #1 while Anderson County, coming off its bye week, is still at #2.

The 5A poll shows Fulton at #1 and Oak Ridge at #2 as the Wildcats also come off a bye week to take on Clinton Friday on WYSH. South-Doyle is ranked fifth this week.

In Class 1A, Greenback has a firm grip on the top spot, while Midway is #9 and Coalfield is #10.

Oneida represents East Tennessee in the 2A poll at #8.

In Class 3A, Alcoa continues its hold on #1 while Austin-East is #9.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #1 with Farragut holding steady as well at #6.