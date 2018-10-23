AP polls: East Tennessee still well-represented

The AP high school football polls for this week were released Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville continues to hold the top spot with Anderson County at #2 this week.

In Class 5A, Fulton ascended back to the #1 spot, with Oak Ridge at #2. Central leapt into the top 10 at #8 after shutting out then #6 South-Doyle, which fell to #9 in this week’s poll.

In Class 1A, Greenback continues to reign supreme with Midway at #9.

In Class 2A, only Oneida at #9 represents East Tennessee.

In Class 3A, it is still Alcoa at #1 with Austin-East climbing two spots to #8.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains at #1 and Farragut is #8 this week.