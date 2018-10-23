Home / Local Sports / AP polls: East Tennessee still well-represented

AP polls: East Tennessee still well-represented

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

The AP high school football polls for this week were released Monday.

In Class 4A, Greeneville continues to hold the top spot with Anderson County at #2 this week.

In Class 5A, Fulton ascended back to the #1 spot, with Oak Ridge at #2. Central leapt into the top 10 at #8 after shutting out then #6 South-Doyle, which fell to #9 in this week’s poll.

In Class 1A, Greenback continues to reign supreme with Midway at #9.

In Class 2A, only Oneida at #9 represents East Tennessee.

In Class 3A, it is still Alcoa at #1 with Austin-East climbing two spots to #8.

In Class 6A, Maryville remains at #1 and Farragut is #8 this week.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Nemechek wins first career race

(MRN) John Hunter Nemechek scored his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win in Saturday’s Kansas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.