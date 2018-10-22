Andrew “Drew” Samuel Foust, 32, Lake City, passed away Oct 3, 2018. Survived by: Estranged Wife, Keri Foust; stepchildren, Minka and Bethany Robertson of Oneida; mother, Angel Foust; brother, Daniel and wife Jessica Foust; nephew, Connor Foust; niece, Lily Foust, all of LaFollette; grandmother, Geneva Vowell of Lake City; aunts, Josephine Rutherford of Lake City and Suvella Vowell and Doug Latham of Corryton; uncle, Terry and wife Frances Foust of Lake City; cousins: Chad and Rylan Foust of Corryton, and Evan and Adam Rutherford of Lake City, special family members: Kevin Hatmaker, Patricia Sykes and Billy Boyd of Lake City; and a beloved host of family and friends.

Visitation: 2:00 to 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Memorial Service: 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 20, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.