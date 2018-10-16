Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County Veterans Day Parade November 10th

Anderson County Veterans Day Parade November 10th

Jim Harris

Anderson County’s annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday November 10th at 10:00 am in downtown Clinton.

This year’s parade is sponsored by Clinton American Legion Post 172, in partnership with VFW Post 12051 in Oak Ridge and Amvets Post 2 in Oak Ridge.

The parade is dedicated to the men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces and this year’s theme is “Saying Thank You to all Anderson County Veterans.”

All entries must conform to the theme, be patriotic and show respect to veterans, active-duty military and the US flag. The only national flag that may be displayed is the US flag, the only state flag is that of Tennessee and and active-duty, reserve, National Guard and Scouting units may fly their flags. No other flags will be allowed in the parade, with no deviations from that rule, according to parade guidelines.

Weapons may not be discharged during the parade and only hard candy may be thrown.

All vehicles must be operated by a licensed driver and all animal entries must have on a diaper or a bag or have someone scooping.

The parade route will begin on Gilliam Street, turn on to West Broad, then left on to Main Street, before terminating on Market Street.

There is no entry fee but donations are accepted. Entries must pre-register by 5 pm on Wednesday November 7th. Anyone who signs up after that or on the day of the parade will be placed in the back of the lineup.

The parade will be held immediately following that morning’s Military Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at the Clinton Community Center.

For more information, contact Mickey Vickery at 865-399-5301.

