AMSE opens in new location

Earlier today, the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) unveiled its new location and exhibits at an invitation-only dignitary event that was followed by a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum at 115 Main Street East in the Main Street Oak Ridge development opened to the public free of charge through 5:00 this afternoon following the public ribbon-cutting.

The new 18,000 square foot location boasts a new exhibit gallery, state-of-the-art interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, as well as a lecture hall and classroom facilities. Museum exhibits are divided into five galleries: Energy Leadership, Big Science, National Security, Environmental Restoration, and the Manhattan Project, according to information from the U.S. Department of Energy that owns and operates the museum.

The museum was previously located on South Tulane Avenue.

This week, one of the historic flat-top houses from Oak Ridge’s days as the Secret City, was moved from the South Tulane location to the Chidren’s Museum of Oak Ridge.