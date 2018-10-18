Home / Community Bulletin Board / AMSE opens in new location

AMSE opens in new location

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Earlier today, the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) unveiled its new location and exhibits at an invitation-only dignitary event that was followed by a public ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum at 115 Main Street East in the Main Street Oak Ridge development opened to the public free of charge through 5:00 this afternoon following the public ribbon-cutting.

The new 18,000 square foot location boasts a new exhibit gallery, state-of-the-art interactive exhibits and hands-on activities, as well as a lecture hall and classroom facilities. Museum exhibits are divided into five galleries: Energy Leadership, Big Science, National Security, Environmental Restoration, and the Manhattan Project, according to information from the U.S. Department of Energy that owns and operates the museum.

The museum was previously located on South Tulane Avenue.

This week, one of the historic flat-top houses from Oak Ridge’s days as the Secret City, was moved from the South Tulane location to the Chidren’s Museum of Oak Ridge.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

