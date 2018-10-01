Alice Phillips, age 88 of Rocky Top, passed away on Friday, September 28, 2018 at her residence. She was born on February 6, 1930 to the late Charles and Belle Vowell Bailey in Briceville. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a loving person who enjoyed helping others and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Virgil Phillips; children, Janie Braden and husband Rodney, Danny Phillips; grandchildren, Dewayne Braden and wife Kay, Jamey Braden, Nicole Williams; great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Braden, Kobe Braden, Chad Williams; and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, September 30, 2018 from 6-8pm with the funeral service to follow at 8pm with Pastor Jason Goans officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, October 1, 2018 at 12 Noon at the Laurel Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Indian Bluff Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 539, Rocky Top, TN 37769. www.holleygamble.com