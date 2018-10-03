Adventure Anderson touts AC’s great fishing

As the weather is cooling down, the fishing is warming up in Anderson County! The deep, clear water of Norris Lake creates a perfect habitat for many species of fish. Norris is known for excellent smallmouth, but you can expect to catch some large-mouths and spotted bass too.

Guides are available to help make your trip unforgettable!

Anderson County is also home to Melton Hill Lake which has 28 different species of fish, but the most popular is the musky. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) stocks muskies annually and there are some monster fish waiting to be caught. Musky put on a remarkable fight and make for a very adventurous fishing trip!

Click here to start planning your next fishing trip!