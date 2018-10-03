Home / Community Bulletin Board / Adventure Anderson touts AC’s great fishing

Adventure Anderson touts AC’s great fishing

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

As the weather is cooling down, the fishing is warming up in Anderson County! The deep, clear water of Norris Lake creates a perfect habitat for many species of fish. Norris is known for excellent smallmouth, but you can expect to catch some large-mouths and spotted bass too.

Guides are available to help make your trip unforgettable!

Anderson County is also home to Melton Hill Lake which has 28 different species of fish, but the most popular is the musky. The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) stocks muskies annually and there are some monster fish waiting to be caught. Musky put on a remarkable fight and make for a very adventurous fishing trip!

Click here to start planning your next fishing trip! 

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Flat top move delayed

The planned move of the historic flat top house from the old American Museum of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.