Adventure Anderson: Tourism impact increases in 2017

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced the 2017 Economic Impact of Tourism on the State of Tennessee at the Governor’s Conference that was held September 19th – 21st. The good news for Anderson County’s tourism industry, according to Adventure Anderson–the county’s tourism bureau–is that there was a 7% increase from 2016 to 2017 in direct tourism expenditures, meaning that Anderson County residents kept $347.69 in their pockets rather than paying it in local and state taxes as a direct result of Tourism.

The release lauds the performance of everyone involved in the local tourism industry, writing, “We know a lot of hard work goes into running your tourism business and you work hard to bring visitors to Anderson County. Keep up the GREAT WORK and please let us know if there is anything more that we can do to help.”

For more information about the impact of tourism on the State of Tennessee, follow this link