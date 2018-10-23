Home / Featured / ACSD announces graduations

ACSD announces graduations

(ACSD)  On October 4th, Sheriff Russell Barker, Alternatives to Incarceration Director, Mary Ann Young, and Anderson County Detention Facility staff celebrated the graduation of men and women who completed the Detention Facility’s Moral Reconation Therapy program. Their graduation was a result of successful completion of curriculum covering topics such as: Parenting and Family Values, Coping with Anger, Thinking for Good (addressing criminal thinking), Untangling Relationships (recognizing unhealthy relationships and how to avoid them), and Staying Quit (substance abuse relapse prevention). The graduates were addressed by guest speaker, General Sessions Judge, Don Layton.

This program, along with any others at the facility, is designed to equip inmates with life skills that will help them once released from custody. Director Young works daily at the Detention Facility with inmates on these skills and plans of action for life outside of jail. “It is our goal to help break the cycle of recidivism among offenders by providing effective, evidence-based programs that will encourage personal change and growth. Together as a team, we work diligently to plant and cultivate a genuine desire in each participant to become a productive citizen, thereby resulting in cost savings for the taxpayers of Anderson County and increasing public safety for all,” stated Young.

Sheriff Barker praised Director Young for the dedication she has shown to the department and to the County. “The work Mary Ann is doing at the detention facility is remarkable and should be commended. She is investing a lot of time and energy in the lives of these inmates who are seeking a better life outside of jail. I am excited about the upcoming programs as we continue to find ways to break the cycle recidivism in our community” Sheriff Barker stated.

To date, over 200 inmates have successfully completed the MRT program.

