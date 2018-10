The Anderson County Republican Party is inviting the public to Meet & Greet Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee, this Saturday October 20, 2018 from 3:30 to 5:30 at the Museum of Appalachia (2819 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716)

The Meet and Greet is free and open to the public.

For any questions contact Travis Hill, (865) 661-4224.