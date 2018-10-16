Home / Local News / AC Commission meets

AC Commission meets

Jim Harris

Meeting Monday night, the Anderson County Commission voted to put the building purchased last year for use as a senior center at 205 Main Street in Clinton up for sale using a sealed bid process through the county Purchasing Department. As we have detailed, the building was purchased last year for some $600,000 but after mold and other problems were discovered in the building, it was deemed unsuitable for use as a senior center and has remained vacant ever since. Currently, the Anderson County Senior Center operates out of leased property at 195 Edgewood Avenue in Clinton, which is too small for the needs of area seniors.

Commissioners also approved funds to help Anderson County Community Action pay back payroll taxes and learned that the Daniel Arthur Rehabilitation Center will not be vacating its space in the county-owned Emory Valley Building in Oak Ridge, which is the home of Anderson County General Sessions Division II Court. That means that the DARC will pay for the installation of a new firewall as required by codes in between their space and the courtroom facility and eliminate the need for a full-time Fire Monitor at the facility.

