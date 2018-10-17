Abandoned hospital building burns in Rocky Top

A large fire destroyed the building that once housed the Lake City Hospital and later, Genesis Recovery Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported to dispatchers shortly before 5:15 am and pictures from the scene show the building fully engulfed by flames.

Crews from several area departments responded to assist Rocky Top firefighters, and law enforcement officers closed Main Street from 4th Street to Industrial Park Road to allow emergency responders room to work safely. Motorists were re-routed on to side streets. As of the time this report was filed, roads remained closed and the scene was described as still very much active.

No injuries were reported to firefighters and the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to dispatchers.

As of the time this report was filed, there had been no word on the damage, but it was extensive, nor had officials discussed any possible causes.

