82nd Annual Harvest Bazaar in Norris in November

Mark your calendars for Friday November 2nd and Saturday November 3rd as the Norris Religious Fellowship presents its 82nd Annual Harvest Bazaar.

Each day, the Bazaar, longtime Norris community tradition, will run from 9 am to 1 pm, and everyone is invited to come join the fun at the corner of East Norris and Dogwood Roads in Norris.

The event features the famous White Elephant Sale as well as books, a silent auction, food and other baked goods, a snack bar, and lots of beautiful, handcrafted items.