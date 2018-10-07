Home / Community Bulletin Board / 7th annual New River Fall Festival Saturday

7th annual New River Fall Festival Saturday

This Saturday, October 6th, everyone is invited to the 7th annual New River Fall Festival.

The event runs from 12 noon to 8 pm at 7001 New River Highway, Briceville, )TN 37710-5221, United States.)

The Fall Festival is hosted by Historic New River Tennessee and will feature live music from the Beech Fork Boys and the New River Boys, plus all kinds of games for kids, an indoor yard sale and some delicious food.

In addition, there will be an indoor yard sale, a gift shop, a car show and cornhole and horseshoes, plus vendors of all types, a silent auction, and free bounce house attractions for the kids. As if all that were not enough, there will be a hot dog eating contest at 3 pm, sand art, hourly giveaways for adults and children, and even fireworks at dark!

If you would like to be a vendor during the 7th annual New River Fall Festival on Saturday October 6th, call Leslie Goodman at 423-215-7524 or email her at lesliegoodman57@icloud.com.

To enter the car show, there is a $10 entry fee and the first 20 cars and/or trucks that sign up will receive a Dash Plate. Awards will be handed out the day of the event to the top three entries.

