68th Annual St. Mary Fall Festival Oct. 26 & 27

(Submitted) The 68th Annual St. Mary Fall Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday Oct 26-27 in Oak Ridge, and the public is invited to share in this community tradition. The festival will again feature a spaghetti dinner, auction, inflatables, music, entertainment, crafts, food vendors –and much more!

The festivities begin Friday, October 26th, with the Knights of Columbus spaghetti dinner in the Parish Life Center. A variety of desserts and salads will accompany the meal, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Those who can’t stay for dinner can take advantage of the “take-out” option offered. Doors open at 5 p.m., and take out dinners can be picked up inside the Parish Life Center. Dinner prices are $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children 5-12yrs, and free for 4yrs and under.

St. Lucy’s Guild will host a Silent Auction, featuring art, hand painted furniture, themed baskets and more. They will offer “buy it now” pricing on certain items.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festivities begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. on parish grounds. Festival foods begin at 11am & will include the American Grille, Hot Wings, The German Bier Garten, and a Spanish Food Booth. Live music and surprise crowd entertainers will add to the festivities.

Armbands will be available for $20 for unlimited play on select inflatables. The Bake Shoppe, face painting, and St. Lucy’s silent auction will continue through Saturday. Live entertainment will be on the main stage throughout the day. Back by popular demand the festival will present the 3rd Annual Fast & Classy Car Club Show from 10am-2pm on the Oak Ridge Turnpike Side of the festival grounds.

Another of St. Mary’s outreach ministries—The White Elephant—will be open for business on Friday from 3-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. New fall and winter clothing will be available as will Halloween and Christmas decorations.

For more information about this year’s festival, contact the festival chairman Lenna Aird at (865) 256- 9130 or lennaaird@gmail.com. To be a Vendor contact Amy Shoenthaler at Kuntrymomma05@aol.com. For information on sponsorship, contact Darcy Welch at development@stmaryoakridge.org or (865) 483-9700.