CWTS: Sauter wins, claims spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Johnny Sauter captured his fourth Martinsville Speedway win in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 to secure a spot in the Championship 4.
Sauter led three times for 148 laps on his way to his sixth win of the season. Sauter’s 23rd career win moves him to next month’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to decide the title.
“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter said. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.
“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”
Brett Moffitt, Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin rounded out the top five.
“Good day for us,” Moffitt said. “It felt good to get back racing near the front but we didn’t have much for the 21 (Sauter). Still proud of this team.”
Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Timothy Peters completed the first 10 finishers.
“We had a decent truck,” said Peters, who won the last race in the series two weeks ago at Talladega. “Just happy for the opportunity to be able to race here at one of my favorite places Martinsville.”
Sauter also win the first two stages.
Matt Crafton and Haley are the bottom two in the Round of 6 standings with the top four advancing to the Championship 4.
RACE RESULTS
|
Fin
|
St
|
Trk
|Driver
|
Make
|
Laps
|
Status
|
Laps Led
|
Points
|
1
|
8
|
21
|Johnny Sauter
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
Running
|
148
|
60
|
2
|
17
|
16
|Brett Moffitt
|
Toyota
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
37
|
3
|
16
|
13
|Myatt Snider
|
Ford
|
200
|
Running
|
7
|
34
|
4
|
4
|
41
|Ben Rhodes
|
Ford
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
40
|
5
|
5
|
17
|Kyle Benjamin
|
Toyota
|
200
|
Running
|
6
|
0
|
6
|
13
|
24
|Justin Haley
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
35
|
7
|
3
|
18
|Noah Gragson
|
Toyota
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
48
|
8
|
2
|
51
|Harrison Burton
|
Toyota
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
32
|
9
|
12
|
46
|Christian Eckes
|
Toyota
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
28
|
10
|
9
|
23
|Timothy Peters
|
Chevrolet
|
200
|
Running
|
0
|
34
STANDINGS
|
Pos.
|
Driver
|
Points
|
Cut Off +/-
|
Race Wins
|
Stage Wins
|
1
|
Johnny Sauter
|
3102
|
–
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Noah Gragson
|
3073
|
+24
|
–
|
3
|
3
|
Brett Moffitt
|
3064
|
+15
|
–
|
–
|
4
|
Grant Enfinger
|
3051
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Justin Haley
|
3049
|
-2
|
1
|
–
|
6
|
Matt Crafton
|
3041
|
-10
|
–
|
–