CWTS: Sauter wins, claims spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Johnny Sauter captured his fourth Martinsville Speedway win in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

Sauter led three times for 148 laps on his way to his sixth win of the season. Sauter’s 23rd career win moves him to next month’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to decide the title.

“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter said. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.

“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brett Moffitt, Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin rounded out the top five.

“Good day for us,” Moffitt said. “It felt good to get back racing near the front but we didn’t have much for the 21 (Sauter). Still proud of this team.”

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Timothy Peters completed the first 10 finishers.

“We had a decent truck,” said Peters, who won the last race in the series two weeks ago at Talladega. “Just happy for the opportunity to be able to race here at one of my favorite places Martinsville.”

Sauter also win the first two stages.

Matt Crafton and Haley are the bottom two in the Round of 6 standings with the top four advancing to the Championship 4.

RACE RESULTS

Fin St Trk Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 8 21 Johnny Sauter Chevrolet 200 Running 148 60 2 17 16 Brett Moffitt Toyota 200 Running 0 37 3 16 13 Myatt Snider Ford 200 Running 7 34 4 4 41 Ben Rhodes Ford 200 Running 0 40 5 5 17 Kyle Benjamin Toyota 200 Running 6 0 6 13 24 Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 Running 0 35 7 3 18 Noah Gragson Toyota 200 Running 0 48 8 2 51 Harrison Burton Toyota 200 Running 0 32 9 12 46 Christian Eckes Toyota 200 Running 0 28 10 9 23 Timothy Peters Chevrolet 200 Running 0 34

STANDINGS

Pos. Driver Points Cut Off +/- Race Wins Stage Wins 1 Johnny Sauter 3102 – 1 2 2 Noah Gragson 3073 +24 – 3 3 Brett Moffitt 3064 +15 – – 4 Grant Enfinger 3051 2 1 1 5 Justin Haley 3049 -2 1 – 6 Matt Crafton 3041 -10 – –