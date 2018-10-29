Home / Local Sports / CWTS: Sauter wins, claims spot in Championship 4

(MRN) Johnny Sauter captured his fourth Martinsville Speedway win in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Texas Roadhouse 200 to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

Sauter led three times for 148 laps on his way to his sixth win of the season. Sauter’s 23rd career win moves him to next month’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway to decide the title.

“Just so proud of everybody,” Sauter said. “It’s a good day to be in a Chevrolet. Pit stops were awesome.

“We’re going to Homestead to race for a championship. That’s what it’s all about.”

Brett Moffitt, Myatt Snider, Ben Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin rounded out the top five.

“Good day for us,” Moffitt said. “It felt good to get back racing near the front but we didn’t have much for the 21 (Sauter). Still proud of this team.”

Justin Haley, Noah Gragson, Harrison Burton, Christian Eckes and Timothy Peters completed the first 10 finishers.

“We had a decent truck,” said Peters, who won the last race in the series two weeks ago at Talladega. “Just happy for the opportunity to be able to race here at one of my favorite places Martinsville.”

Sauter also win the first two stages.

Matt Crafton and Haley are the bottom two in the Round of 6 standings with the top four advancing to the Championship 4.

RACE RESULTS

Fin

St

Trk

 Driver

Make

Laps

Status

Laps Led

Points

1

8

21

 Johnny Sauter

Chevrolet

200

Running

148

60

2

17

16

 Brett Moffitt

Toyota

200

Running

0

37

3

16

13

 Myatt Snider

Ford

200

Running

7

34

4

4

41

 Ben Rhodes

Ford

200

Running

0

40

5

5

17

 Kyle Benjamin

Toyota

200

Running

6

0

6

13

24

 Justin Haley

Chevrolet

200

Running

0

35

7

3

18

 Noah Gragson

Toyota

200

Running

0

48

8

2

51

 Harrison Burton

Toyota

200

Running

0

32

9

12

46

 Christian Eckes

Toyota

200

Running

0

28

10

9

23

 Timothy Peters

Chevrolet

200

Running

0

34

STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

Cut Off +/-

Race Wins

Stage Wins

1

Johnny Sauter

3102

1

2

2

Noah Gragson

3073

+24

3

3

Brett Moffitt

3064

+15

4

Grant Enfinger

3051

2

1

1

5

Justin Haley

3049

-2

1

6

Matt Crafton

3041

-10

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

