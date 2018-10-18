Historic Downtown Clinton will be the site of the 18th Annual Clinch River Fall Antiques Festival next weekend, Friday and Saturday, October 12th and 13th. The event, sponsored and organized by the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, promises to be bigger and better than ever with a full schedule of food, music and beautiful antiques.

The festivities will kick-off on Friday, October 12, beginning at 6 pm and continuing until 9. Admission and parking will be free. Antique and specialty shops will be open late and there will be live musical entertainment by “The Real McCoys.” Car buffs will enjoy the “Cruze-in” for vintage muscle cars.

A new attraction this year (for those with a valid I.D.)will be a Beer Garden with beverages provided by Clinch River Brewing. On Saturday, October 13th from 9am-5pm, over 90 antique dealers and artisans will line the streets in the historic district for an old-time street festival. Dealers from throughout the southeast will gather to provide shoppers and visitors a great selection of antiques and collectibles. Antique appraiser, Joe Rosson will be on hand to appraise your treasures in the Clinton Antique Mall for $5 per item. Beautiful antique cars and trucks will be on display on Main Street. There will be a delicious variety of food vendors ready to serve up some good grub!

Musical entertainment will be on the Hoskins Park stage all day. Once again this year, shuttle service will be available to area parking lots on Saturday. No need to fight the traffic next to the festival. The shuttle is free to ride to and from the event and parking signs downtown will mark the lots where the shuttle will pick up visitors.

History will come to life through our story telling of the 1804 pistol duel between Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. Burr, first term Vice President of the United States under Thomas Jefferson, shot Hamilton, Secretary of the Treasury, in a duel fueled by years of animosity and personal tensions between the two political rivals. Learn what the significance of this duel between national leaders had on Clinton’s history and why a town once named Burrville changed its name to Clinton. Re-enactors from the Anderson County Sons of the Revolution will also have a booth set up on Market Street to display their re-enactment items.