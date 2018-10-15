15th annual DEA Rx Drug Take Back Day Saturday in Clinton, OR

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Anderson County is participating in the 15th Annual DEA Rx Drug Take Back Day on October 27, 2018. Community members can bring their expired or unused medicines to one of the Anderson County Take Back locations anytime between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm this Saturday, October 27th.

Collection sites will be located at the police departments listed below. Each department will be set up outside in their respective parking lots to receive the expired or unused medicines.

FREE Naloxone kits will also be available after receiving a short 5 minute training. Naloxone blocks the effects of drugs made from opium, or opioids such as oxycodone, fentanyl, and heroin.

Clinton Police Department, 125 W Broad St, Clinton, TN 3716

Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S Tulane Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

The National Rx Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and that number has continued to climb in recent years. Studies show many of the misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in our community and communities across the U.S.

Items that are accepted for disposal include prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused), antibiotics/steroids, cold and flu medications, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, medication samples, and medication ointments/lotions.

Anderson County also has six permanent disposal bins located throughout the county – one in each Police Department in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at Walgreens Oak Ridge next the pharmacy counter. These bins are available to community members anytime to dispose of unused or expired medications.

For more information about the Rx Drug Take Back Day in Anderson, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org. For questions about individual locations, contact the police departments directly. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.