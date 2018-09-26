Home / Obituaries / Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton

Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton

Jim Harris 2 days ago Obituaries Leave a comment 210 Views

Zachary Adam Moore, age 27, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. He was born on July 8, 1991 to Rodney and Debbie Hansard Moore. Zach enjoyed looking for arrowheads, hunting ginseng and gardening. Zach was a gentle soul and was much loved. He also enjoyed working alongside his father. Zach is preceded in death by, Grandmothers, Anna Hansard and Evelyn Wills.

Survived by:

Parents…………….Rodney and Debbie Moore
Brother…………….Travis Aaron Moore and wife Nichole
Nephews………..…Lincoln and Levi Moore
Grandfathers…….Bobby Hansard and James A. Moore
Aunts & Uncles….Emma Nuchols and husband Eddie
  Rhonda Williams and husband Mike
  Donna Harrington
  Valerie Wilcox and husband Larry
  Pamela Moore and partner Annette
  Diona Moore
Cousins……………..Molly Williams, Stephanie Reynolds, Wesley Hansard, Abby and Katie Nuchols, Kelsey                               
Smith, Aaron Harrington, Spencer and Ryan Wilcox, Reanna and Alex Richard
Special Friend…….Krystal Johnson
A host of other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 29, 2018 from 1-3PM at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Celebration of life service will follow at 3:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville

Marsha Ann England, age 54 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.