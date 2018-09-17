XFS: Chastain wins first race, Allgaier claims regular season crown

(Reid Spencer, MRN) Two weeks ago at Darlington, Ross Chastain showcased his potential in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet, leading 90 laps before falling out of the race in a dust-up with veteran Kevin Harvick.

In Saturday’s DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his second trip in Ganassi’s car, Chastain closed the deal, surviving three restarts in the final 20 laps to earn his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in his 132nd start.

Chastain led 180 of 200 laps and swept the first two stages at the 1.5-mile track. To cement the victory, he held of five-time winner Justin Allgaier, who clinched the regular-season championship and accompanying 15-Playoff-point bonus after finishing fifth in Stage 2

Cole Custer ran third and claimed a bonus of 10 Playoff points for finishing second in the regular season. Christopher Bell was fourth, followed by Elliott Sadler. Ryan Preece, Brandon Jones, Ryan Truex, Austin Cindric and Spencer Gallagher completed the top 10.

The Playoffs, which will feature the following 12 drivers, in order of seeding: Justin Allgaier, Bell, Sadler, Custer, Tyler Reddick, Chastain, Daniel Hemric, Jones,Matt Tifft, Truex, Cindric and Reed.

Fin St Car Driver Make Laps Status Laps Led Points 1 5 42 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 Running 180 60 2 8 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 200 Running 16 45 3 1 00 Cole Custer Ford 200 Running 3 50 4 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 200 Running 0 49 5 3 1 Elliott Sadler Chevrolet 200 Running 0 45 6 34 18 Ryan Preece Toyota 200 Running 0 31 7 36 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 200 Running 0 35 8 38 11 Ryan Truex Chevrolet 200 Running 0 32 9 2 22 Austin Cindric Ford 200 Running 0 36 10 14 23 Spencer Gallagher Chevrolet 200 Running 0 27