Wreck kills elderly woman in Kingston, injures 2

﻿One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 70 in Kingston on Wednesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 96-year-old Josephine Farr had been driving east on Highway 70 and tried to turn left on to Patton Lane, but pulled into the path of an oncoming car. The collision sent Farr’s vehicle intoWatts Bar Lake, where witnesses tried to save her, but could not get her out of the car. Farr died in the crash, while the occupants of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Betty Smith and 30-year-old Amber Smith, were injured and taken to an area hospital.

The accident remains under investigation but no charges are expected.

