Home / Featured / Wreck kills elderly woman in Kingston, injures 2

Wreck kills elderly woman in Kingston, injures 2

Jim Harris 5 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 10 Views

﻿One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 70 in Kingston on Wednesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 96-year-old Josephine Farr had been driving east on Highway 70 and tried to turn left on to Patton Lane, but pulled into the path of an oncoming car. The collision sent Farr’s vehicle intoWatts Bar Lake, where witnesses tried to save her, but could not get her out of the car. Farr died in the crash, while the occupants of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Betty Smith and 30-year-old Amber Smith, were injured and taken to an area hospital.
The accident remains under investigation but no charges are expected.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Campbell man sentenced to 90 years on child rape charges

Tuesday, a Campbell County man was sentenced to 90 years in prison after he was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.