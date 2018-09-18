Home / Obituaries / Wilma Parker Bell, age 88, of Ten Mile

Wilma Parker Bell, age 88, of Ten Mile

Wilma Parker Bell, age 88, of Ten Mile, Tennessee went to her Heavenly home on September 14th, 2018.  She was born March 13, 1930 in Alexandria, North Carolina.  Her love for travel took her all over the United States exploring the National Parks, Indian reservations, and numerous natural wonders.  If it wasn’t somewhere she could go in person, she explored various locations and time periods through her passion for reading.  She spent most of her spare time conquering cyphers and crossword puzzles. Her creativity wasn’t bounded by anything and can be seen in her amazing seamstress abilities.  Life always was a joy for her while she was a caretaker of various elderly friends.  She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Bell; her son, Darryl Carmen Bell; her daughter, Sandra Bell-Bales; her father, Francis Parker; her mother, Carrie Ellen Parker; her brothers, Dewey and Frank Parker; her sister, Sammie-Ann Sellers; and her Special Friend, Erma Lois Edgmon Hughes.

She is survived by her daughters Donna M. Justus (husband Jimmy) and Jennifer K. Smith (husband Ron), her honorary daughter Kathy Williams, her Grandchildren Nathan Bell, Sarah Jane Bell, Joshua Bales (wife Karin), Carrie Bales, Stacy Justus, Aaron Justus (wife Sarah), Sabrina Hutchens, Natasha McMurray (husband Bartley), Alexis Barrett (husband Ronnie), and Whitney Tucker (husband Jon), her 17 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm on Thursday, September 20th, with the funeral service to follow at 1 pm at Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Hwy, Kingston, TN.  Pastor Bryan Fortner will be officiating.  The burial will take place at Edgmon Cemetery immediately following the memorial service.

