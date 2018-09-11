William “Bill” Moore Bivens, age 79 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Sunday, September 9, 2018. Bill worked at TVA as an Engineer and later retired as Vice President of Hydro and Fossil Fuels Division after 35 years of service. After retirement he worked as an engineering consultant for 5 years. Throughout his life he enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy, and was an avid gardener that loved to share his knowledge to others about his garden and flowers. Bill also loved traveling with his wife Zora. During his life he had traveled to over 300 national parks and had visited all 50 states. His greatest love was his family, most of all his 7 grandchildren. Bill Bivens will be remembered for his sense of humor and his strong love for family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, William C. & Alma Bell Bivens.

He is survived by:

Wife……………….. Zora Bivens of Clinton

Children………. Beth Anne & husband Garney B. Scott III of Nashville

Susan & Nick Webb of Riceville

Bill Bivens & wife Amy of Dallas, TX

Grandchildren.. Nicklaus Webb, Brennan Scott, Rachel Scott, Ethan Scott,

Julianne Webb, Dylan Bivens, and Regan Bivens

Brother………. Richard “Dickie” & wife Joette Bivens

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Clinton First Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 11:00 am, Saturday at East View Cemetery in Camden, TN. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Christian Service Center c/o Clinton First Baptist Church, P.O Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com