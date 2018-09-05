Home / Featured / Wandell elected Commission Chair, Creasey Vice Chair

Wandell elected Commission Chair, Creasey Vice Chair

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Newly elected and re-elected Anderson County Commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday morning at the Courthouse in Clinton.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Commissioners held a brief meeting during which they elected Tracy Wandell to serve as the next Chairman of the Commission, succeeding Tim Isbel.
Longtime Commissioner Jerry Creasey was voted as the Vice Chair.
A Parliamentarian will likely be selected later this month when the Commission meets in regular seassion.
Over the weekend, three new officeholders were sworn in, as well, including Sheriff Russell Barker, Trustee Regina Copeland and Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

LaFollette PD execute search warrant

﻿Tuesday afternoon, members of the LaFollette Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.