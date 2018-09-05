Wandell elected Commission Chair, Creasey Vice Chair

Newly elected and re-elected Anderson County Commissioners were sworn in on Tuesday morning at the Courthouse in Clinton.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Commissioners held a brief meeting during which they elected Tracy Wandell to serve as the next Chairman of the Commission, succeeding Tim Isbel.

Longtime Commissioner Jerry Creasey was voted as the Vice Chair.

A Parliamentarian will likely be selected later this month when the Commission meets in regular seassion.

Over the weekend, three new officeholders were sworn in, as well, including Sheriff Russell Barker, Trustee Regina Copeland and Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch.

