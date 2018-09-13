Vestabeth H. Foust, age 89, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She was born on May 13, 1929 to the late John and Elma Orr Harber in Lee County, Virginia. Vestabeth was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, her husband, Aaron “Sonny” Foust and 3 brothers.

Survived by:

Daughters……….Joetta Boone and Jennifer Brewer

Grandchildren…David Boone, Adam Boone, Jason Brewer, Elissa McCutcheon

Brothers…………Aaron Harber and Roy Lee Harber

Several great grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Larry Webster officiating. The family will have a private burial. www.holleygamble.com

