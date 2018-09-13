Home / Obituaries / Vestabeth H. Foust, age 89, of Clinton

Vestabeth H. Foust, age 89, of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Vestabeth H. Foust, age 89, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at the Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. She was born on May 13, 1929 to the late John and Elma Orr Harber in Lee County, Virginia. Vestabeth was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by, her husband, Aaron “Sonny” Foust and 3 brothers.
Survived by:
Daughters……….Joetta Boone and Jennifer Brewer
Grandchildren…David Boone, Adam Boone, Jason Brewer, Elissa McCutcheon
Brothers…………Aaron Harber and Roy Lee Harber
Several great grandchildren
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. Larry Webster officiating. The family will have a private burial. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Magen Denise Smith, age 28 of Powell

Ms. Magen Denise Smith, age 28 of Powell, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.