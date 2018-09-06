Home / Community Bulletin Board / UT Arboretum announces September hike

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 49 Views

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly 3rd Saturday Hike for September will be held September 15 at the UT Arboretum at 9:00 a.m.

Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. Learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike (1 to 1.5 hours). Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice. This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system.

Come to the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge at 9:00 a.m. Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. We aim for these hikes to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society and no registration is required.

