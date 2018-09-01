Update: Woman arrested in Friday homicide

(TBI) Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside several local agencies, have arrested and charged a woman in connection to the ongoing investigation into the homicide of a Rocky Top man.

On Friday, at the request of 7th District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI Agents joined the Rocky Top Police Department, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of JC Copeland (DOB 3-30-35). On Friday morning, authorities found Copeland’s body outside of his home in the 600 block of Jacksboro Avenue in Rocky Top. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Christy Viola Comer (DOB 3-16-81) as an individual responsible for Copeland’s death.

Early this morning, Agents arrested the Rocky Top woman and charged her with one count of Criminal Homicide. Authorities subsequently booked her into the Anderson County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. The investigation remains active and ongoing.