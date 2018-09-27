Home / Local News / UCOR recognized for safety

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

UCOR has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy for outstanding safety performance in its role as lead cleanup contractor for the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge.

UCOR received the DOE Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star of Excellence at the VPP Participants Association national conference in Nashville. This is the second consecutive year UCOR has won the award.

The Star of Excellence recognizes UCOR’s outstanding level of performance in meeting established safety and health goals, actively conducting outreach to others, and in achieving an injury and illness rate significantly below the average of similar businesses and operations.

In 2015, UCOR was awarded Star status in the DOE Voluntary Protection Program, recognizing the company as one of the safest industrial operators in the nation. VPP Star status recognizes work sites that have achieved and are maintaining excellence in worker safety and health protection that goes well beyond basic requirements set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the DOE, the press release said. It reflects cooperation among management, labor, and government conducted in a way that can serve as a role model for others.

UCOR is an AECOM-led partnership of Jacobs and a small business partner, RSI-EnTech. The company is responsible for cleaning up the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge, former home of the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. UCOR is also performing cleanup work at excess contaminated facilities at ORNL and Y-12.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

