UCOR recognized for safety

UCOR has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy for outstanding safety performance in its role as lead cleanup contractor for the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge.

UCOR received the DOE Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) Star of Excellence at the VPP Participants Association national conference in Nashville. This is the second consecutive year UCOR has won the award.

The Star of Excellence recognizes UCOR’s outstanding level of performance in meeting established safety and health goals, actively conducting outreach to others, and in achieving an injury and illness rate significantly below the average of similar businesses and operations.

In 2015, UCOR was awarded Star status in the DOE Voluntary Protection Program, recognizing the company as one of the safest industrial operators in the nation. VPP Star status recognizes work sites that have achieved and are maintaining excellence in worker safety and health protection that goes well beyond basic requirements set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the DOE, the press release said. It reflects cooperation among management, labor, and government conducted in a way that can serve as a role model for others.

UCOR is an AECOM-led partnership of Jacobs and a small business partner, RSI-EnTech. The company is responsible for cleaning up the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge, former home of the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. UCOR is also performing cleanup work at excess contaminated facilities at ORNL and Y-12.