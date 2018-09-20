TVA seeks comment on proposed Environmental Investigation Plan at Bull Run

The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for public comment on a proposed Environmental Investigation Plan for coal combustion residuals at Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton, across the Clinch River from east Oak Ridge.

TVA is developing the plan and seeking public comment following direction from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regarding coal ash and other coal combustion residuals stored at TVA’s coal plants in Tennessee.

The Bull Run Fossil Plant Environmental Investigation Plan provides details on how TVA plans to investigate and assess the risks to soil, surface water, and groundwater from coal combustion residuals stored at Bull Run.

This is not related to the review of generating assets announced at TVA’s August board meeting, the press release said.

The Environmental Investigation Plan can be viewed online via the website link provided below. The public comment period runs from September 19 through November 2.

Comments on the plan can be submitted in writing at TN Commissioner’s Order Comment, Tennessee Valley Authority, 1101 Market St. BR 4A, Chattanooga, TN 37402; in person at a public meeting to be held from 5-7 p.m. on October 4 at the Claxton Community Center at 1150 Edgemoor Road; via email at TDECorder@tva.gov; and online at www.tva.com/BRFEIPcomments. Comments must be received by the end of the comment period, November 2, 2018.

Please note that any comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the administrative record and will be available for public inspection, the press release said.

For more information, visit www.tva.com/BullRunEIP.