Tuesday (today) is national Voter Registration Day

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

If you are not registered to vote, but want to take part in the November 6th election, you will have to register by October 9th.

In Tennessee, the requirements to vote state that you must be a US citizen and a Tennessee resident at least 18 years of age on or before the next election, and you cannot have been convicted of a felony. If you have been convicted of a felony, you can register to vote if your voting rights have been restored.

You can register online through the state’s Online Voter Registration site at ovr.govote.tn.gov with a Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID.

You must fill in all the required fields on the online application and submit it at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

If you do not have a Tennessee driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID, you can download and print the voter registration form from the website and submit it by mail.

The county election commission will mail you a voter registration card when they have accepted your application, which can take up to three weeks.

Pick up voter registration applications in person at the following locations:

• County Election Commission Offices

• County Clerk’s Offices

• Public Libraries

• Register of Deeds Offices

Register during a transaction with one of the following agencies:

• Department of Health (WIC program)

• Department of Human Services

• Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

The November election in Anderson County features municipal races as well as state and federal races.

Locally, incumbent Clinton Mayor Scott Burton faces a challenge from Stephen McNally. There is only one contested City Council race in Clinton and that is in Ward 1, matching up incumbent ET Stamey and challenger Ronald Young. Ward 2 incumbent Brian Hatmaker is unopposed, as is fellow Ward 3 incumbent Zach Farrar. Similarly, there are no contested races for seats on the Clinton School Board as Ward 3 incumbent KK Webster is unchallenged, as are Ward 2 incumbents Timothy Bible and Curtis Isabell.

In Rocky Top, the race to succeed Mayor Michael Lovely features three candidates; Donald Douglas, Juden Poore and Tim Sharp. Lovely will relinquish his mayoral duties but is one of three candidates for two seats on the Rocky Top City Council, with Brian Brown and Denise Casteel rounding out the ballot.

In Oliver Springs, Omer Cox is unopposed for mayor, while Ward 1 Alderman Robert Miller Sr. and Ward 4’s Rusty Phillips are also unchallenged in November. Jeffrey Bass and Paul Parson are vying for the seat representing Ward 2 on the Board of Aldermen.

Oliver Springs voters will also be asked to approve or reject a measure to allow the legal sale of wine in grocery stores inside the town.

In Norris, incumbent Council members Larry Beeman, William Grieve, Chris Mitchell and Loretta Painter are all seeking re-election, while Jessica Peacock Ogburn is the lone non-incumbent on the ballot. Incumbent Jack Black is not seeking re-election.

In Oak Ridge, the City Council race features incumbents Kelly Callsion, Mayor Warren Gooch, Ellen Smith and Rick Chinn are candidates for re-election. Challenger Timothy Stallings has also qualified to run.

The Oak Ridge School Board race includes incumbents Benjamin Stephens and Laura McLean, both of whom have qualified. Erin Webb is also seeking a seat on the BOE, and Derrick Hammond is the lone candidate to have qualified to run for the remaining two years of an unexpired term on the panel.

At the state level, Tennessee voters will choose a new governor from a crowded field, led by Republican nominee Bill Lee and Democratic nominee Karl Dean.

In the General Assembly, incumbent State Representative John Ragan, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Richard Dawson for the seat representing District 33 in Nashville. In District 36, incumbent Dennis Powers faces a challenge from Democrat Cassandra Mitchell. Incumbent State Senator and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally is facing opposition from Stuart Starr.

Incumbent Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democrat Danielle Mitchell and independent Rick Tyler, as he seeks re-election.

The race to replace retiring US Senator Bob Corker is headlined by Republican Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn and Democratic former governor Phil Bredesen. Six independent candidates are also on the ballot for the US Senate seat.

For a complete look at the sample ballot and everything you need to know about voting in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com.