THP: Teen dies in Union wreck

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a teenager was killed in a car/motorcycle accident Wednesday night in Union County.

The THP identified the victim as 16-year-old John Wilkerson of Andersonville and say he had been traveling south on Highway 131 in Maynardville “at a high rate of speed” on a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with the passenger side door of a 2004 Mazda MX3 driven by 28-year-old Marty Beeler as he pulled out of a gravel driveway and tried to turn on to the road.

The THP says that when the motorcycle hit the car, Wilkerson and the motorcycle went over the car, with the motorcycle turning over about three times before it came to a final stop in the road.

Wilkerson was wearing a helmet. No charges or citations were issued.