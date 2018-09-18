Home / Featured / THP: One killed, three hurt in Roane wreck

THP: One killed, three hurt in Roane wreck

Jim Harris

A two-car accident Sunday night in Harriman killed one person and left three others injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the accident happened shortly before 9 pm Sunday on North Roane Street–Highway 27–in Harriman. The accident report indicates that 76-year-old Joyce Branam of Harriman had been driving north in a 2013 Nissan Altima when she attempted to turn left on to Ridgecrest Road, and pulled into the path of a southbound 1996 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old Clinton girl.

The crash killed Branam’s passenger, 74-year-old Harriman resident Joyce Fain, and injured both drivers, as well as the teen’s passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Corryton. At least one of the teens underwent surgery on Monday, but little else is known about their conditions.

Everyone involved in the fatal crash was wearing a seat belt, and no charges or citations were issued.

