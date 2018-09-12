Home / Featured / THP: One dead in car/motorcycle crash

THP: One dead in car/motorcycle crash

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that charges and citations are pending in a fatal accident that occurred Monday night on Highway 63 in Campbell County.

Shortly after 8:30 pm Monday, a motorcycle ridden by 51-year-old Patrick Sweet of Speedwell had been headed east on Highway 63 when a westbound car car driven by 25-year-old Elizabeth Pierce of LaFollette attempted to turn left on to Mercury Lane, failing to yield and striking Sweet’s motorcycle.

Sweet died in the crash and both Pierce and her passenger, Amanda Norton of LaFollette were injured. The THP report indicates that both Pierce and Norton are suspected of having been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Blood tests have been ordered for both drivers, although Sweet is niot suspected of having been under the influence. Such tests are standard in all fatal accidents.

The report also states that neither occupant of the car had been wearing a seatbelt and that charges and citations are pending in the crash.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDOT to close part of road in Roane/Morgan counties

(TDOT) Motorists traveling on State Route 29 (US 27) in Morgan and Roane Counties should …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.