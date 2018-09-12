THP: One dead in car/motorcycle crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that charges and citations are pending in a fatal accident that occurred Monday night on Highway 63 in Campbell County.

Shortly after 8:30 pm Monday, a motorcycle ridden by 51-year-old Patrick Sweet of Speedwell had been headed east on Highway 63 when a westbound car car driven by 25-year-old Elizabeth Pierce of LaFollette attempted to turn left on to Mercury Lane, failing to yield and striking Sweet’s motorcycle.

Sweet died in the crash and both Pierce and her passenger, Amanda Norton of LaFollette were injured. The THP report indicates that both Pierce and Norton are suspected of having been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Blood tests have been ordered for both drivers, although Sweet is niot suspected of having been under the influence. Such tests are standard in all fatal accidents.

The report also states that neither occupant of the car had been wearing a seatbelt and that charges and citations are pending in the crash.