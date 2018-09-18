Tennova plans emergency response exercise in LaFollette Wednesday

Between 9 am and 12 noon Wednesday September 19th, Tennova Healthcare will stage an emergency response training exercise that will involve several emergency agencies.

Among those who will be responding to the scene and participating in the drill, are the LaFollette Police Department, LaFollette Fire Department, Campbell County Emergency Management Agency, LaFollette 911 Center, Medic Regional Blood Center, Regional Medical Communications Center, Knox/East Tennessee Healthcare Coalition, and Emergency Medical Services.

This realistic emergency response training exercise is being coordinated by Tennova Healthcare and will involve the health system’s LaFollette Medical Center, and officials want to stress that it is only a drill.

In addition to the Emergency Department, other hospital departments will also participate in the drill, including the Admitting/Registration, Engineering, Environmental Services, Imaging/Radiology, Inpatient Units, and Laboratory Services.

The drill will also include staff from Tennova LaFollette Health and Rehab Center, Tennova LaFollette Medical Center Clinic and Tennova LaFollette Medical Cener Clinic – South.

Emergency preparedness is a top priority for Tennova Healthcare. At least two drills are held at each facility every year. Each hospital has a detailed emergency response plan, developed by crisis management experts to help medical teams prepare for mass casualty and other emergency events.