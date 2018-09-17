TBI probing Morgan death

The TBI is investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting early Sunday in Morgan County’s Deer Lodge community.

Preliminary indications are that a 12-year-old shot and killed a man believed to be his father, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office. at a home on Twin Bridge Road at around 2 am Sunday.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Tommy Durham, but exactly what happened is still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the TBI, which was called in by DA Johnson.