TBI, Morgan authorities probe shooting

The TBI said Wednesday that it and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a man Saturday night, allegedly by his own son.

The TBI says that Morgan County authorities were called to a home on Twin Bridge Road in the Deer Lodge community late Saturday night.

Investigators say that 56-year-old Kevron Thomas “Tommy” Durham had been involved in a domestic dispute with his wife when their 12-year-old son intervened with a loaded rifle. According to the DA’s office, the boy shot Durham twice in the chest, and Durham died before first responders arrived at the home.

DA Russell Johnson said in a Wednesday press release that it appears to be a “situation of the juvenile coming to the defense of his mother, who was a victim in this, and…other incidents of domestic violence.” Officials say that they were called to the house on five previous occasions on reports of domestic disturbances, the most recent of which was in August. None of those prior visits resulted in any criminal charges.

Johnson said that, “our greatest concern at this point is that child’s well being going forward in dealing with what has transpired, so we are leaving all of our options open in that respect.”

No one else was hurt in the incident.