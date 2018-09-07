TBI: ‘Jane Doe’s’ remains identified…33 years later

33 years after her death, a female murder victim who was found by the side of Interstate 75 has been identified.

The TBI says that they were called in to assist Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigators after the body of an unidentified woman was found by the side of I-75 in Campbell County on January 1st, 1985. Autopsy results revealed she had likely been there for several days before her body was discovered. Investigators have speculated that she was a victim of the “Bible Belt Strangler,” a serial killer active around that that time who disposed of his victims’ bodies along the interstate systems of the American southeast.

At the time her body was discovered, authorities were unable to identify her and, for 33 years, remained a “Jane Doe.”

Last month, however, the TBI says that their agents were alerted to an online blog focused on missing persons cases, one of whom–then-21-year-old Tina Marie McKenney Farmer–had been reported missing from the Indianapolis area at around the same time and matched the description of their victim.

Fingerprint analysis confirmed that the Jane Doe was, in fact, Tina Farmer, and the investigation gathered new momentum after essentially being cold for three decades.

TBI agents and Intelligence Analysts are now working with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department to cultivate more information about Farmer and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

In a Thursday press release, the TBI wrote that “Special Agents are hoping the public can help provide information that may help solve the murder of Tina Farmer. If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Ms. Farmer may have been with before her death, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.”