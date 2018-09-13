Suicide prevention event includes film

On Tuesday, September 25th at 6:30 p.m, the Anderson County Schools’ AWARE Initiative and Second Baptist Church (SBC) in Clinton are hosting a community event to discuss suicide prevention and a call for action. They will be featuring Kevin Hine’s Suicide – The Ripple Effect film.

A question-and-answer session will follow the film.

Admission is free and theis event is open to the entire community, not just students.

For more information, call Kim Guinn at 865-463-2800, extension 2825, or email her at kguinn@acs.ac or Justin Davis at 865-457-2046 or email him at adavis@sbcclinton.org.