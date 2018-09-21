Home / Community Bulletin Board / Street Painting Festival coming to Jackson Square

Street Painting Festival coming to Jackson Square

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 4 Views

The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge’s annual Street Painting Festival will, for the first time, be held at Jackson Square.

The festival gives artists of all ages an opportunity to showcase their talent and have fun, and raises funds that provide scholarships to Roane State Community College students who otherwise could not afford to attend college. More than $200,000 have been raised since the first festival in 2000.

The festival will be held on Saturday, October 13. Chalking of sidewalk squares at Jackson Square will begin at 8 a.m. Categories are available for all ages, teams, and families. Artist registration is free, and chalk and other supplies will be provided.

Artist registration is underway, and sponsors are needed. Each square is labeled with a sponsor’s name.

To register as an artist or become a sponsor, visit www.roanestate.edu/streetpaintingfestival.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

AC Senior Center Building Fund Breakfast Monday

There will be a breakfast fundraiser for the Anderson County Senior Center Building Fund on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.