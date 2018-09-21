Street Painting Festival coming to Jackson Square

The Rotary Club of Oak Ridge’s annual Street Painting Festival will, for the first time, be held at Jackson Square.

The festival gives artists of all ages an opportunity to showcase their talent and have fun, and raises funds that provide scholarships to Roane State Community College students who otherwise could not afford to attend college. More than $200,000 have been raised since the first festival in 2000.

The festival will be held on Saturday, October 13. Chalking of sidewalk squares at Jackson Square will begin at 8 a.m. Categories are available for all ages, teams, and families. Artist registration is free, and chalk and other supplies will be provided.

Artist registration is underway, and sponsors are needed. Each square is labeled with a sponsor’s name.

To register as an artist or become a sponsor, visit www.roanestate.edu/streetpaintingfestival.