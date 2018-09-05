Home / Community Bulletin Board / St. Mark Fall Fun Fest returns this weekend

St. Mark Fall Fun Fest returns this weekend

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 6 Views

The annual St. Mark Fall Fun Fest sponsored by the United Methodist Women will be held this Saturday September 8th.

The annual event kicks off Friday with a rummage sale that will also continue Saturday, from 9 am to 2 pm both days.

Saturday’s activities include free games with prizes for children, hot dogs with homemade chili, cake walks, a book nook, a bake sale and popcorn. The always-exciting live auction gets started at 1 pm Saturday.

All proceeds will go to mission projects.

St. Mark United Methodist Church is located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.

