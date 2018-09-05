St. Mark Fall Fun Fest returns this weekend

The annual St. Mark Fall Fun Fest sponsored by the United Methodist Women will be held this Saturday September 8th.

The annual event kicks off Friday with a rummage sale that will also continue Saturday, from 9 am to 2 pm both days.

Saturday’s activities include free games with prizes for children, hot dogs with homemade chili, cake walks, a book nook, a bake sale and popcorn. The always-exciting live auction gets started at 1 pm Saturday.

All proceeds will go to mission projects.

St. Mark United Methodist Church is located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.