Shorthanded Dragons fall at home to Powell, 35-0

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

Powell 35 Clinton 0...Playing without their suspended head coach, five injured starters and a sixth starter missing due to suspension, the Clinton Dragons could never get their offense in gear on Friday in their home opener.

Powell built a 21-0 halftime lead on the strenght of an 81-yard touchdown run by Riley Bryant to open the game’s scoring, and a pair of one yard touchdown plunges from Eli Owens and Fernando Frances. In the third quarter, the visiting Panthers–playing their first road game of the season–got a Bryant scoring pass from Walker Trusley and a second short rushing touchdown from Owens, to build a 35-0 lead and start the continuous clock. Powell (4-1, 2-1 Region 3-5A) began pulling their starters at that point, and the lead would grow no further.

For the game, Powell outgained Clinton, 441-112, and showed great balance on offense with 161 yards rushing and 280 yards passing. Clinton managed only 15 passing yards and 97 on the ground, and were led by Isaiah Washington’s 49 yards on the ground.

Clinton fell to 1-3, 0-1 with the loss.

(Statistics compiled by Dan McWilliams)

Powell     7-14-14-0—35

Clinton     0- 0-  0- 0— 0      

Scoring
Powell—Riley Bryant 81 pass from Walker Trusley (James Hyman kick), 9:28, 1st

Powell—Eli Owens 1 run (Hyman kick), 8:37, 2nd

Powell—Fernando France 1 run (Hyman kick), 1:37, 2nd

Powell—Bryant 5 pass from Trusley (Hyman kick), 10:10, 3rd

Powell—Owens 3 run (Hyman kick), 6:33, 3rd

Team stats
First downs: Clinton 8, Powell 18
Rushes-yards: Clinton 24-97, Powell 33-161
Passing yards: Clinton 15, Powell 280
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 2-7-0, Powell 11-17-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 31-112, Powell 50-441

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-38.3, Powell 1-60.0
Return yardage: Clinton 93, Powell 0
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Powell 1-4

Penalties-yards: Clinton 4-40, Powell 8-62
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-2, Powell 1-1
Time of possession: Clinton 21:42, Powell 26:18
Time of game: 2 hours, 9 minutes

Individual stats
Rushes – yards…Clinton: Isaiah Washington 9-49, Eli Deshomme 5-27, Blake Cooper 3-16, Luke Harrison 5-6, Cody Parker 2-minus 1; Powell: Frances 13-82 (TD), Michael Culpepper 3-23, Bryant 2-19, Gavin Acuff 2-18, Owens 4-11 (2 TDs), Deuce Shreve 3-8, Trusley 3-3, Hayden Epperson 1-7, Team 2-minus 10

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Harrison 2-6-0 15, Jacob Brock 0-1-0 0; Powell: Trusley 6-9-1 154 (2 TDs), Shreve 5-8-0 126

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Brantley Nichols 1-9, Parker 1-6; Powell: Tyler Kirkess 5-130, Bryant 3-124 (2 TDs), Owens 1-15, Shreve 1-10, Carson Cole 1-1

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 6-230-38.3; Powell: Bailor Walker 1-60-60.0

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Washington 5-89; Powell: none

Punt returns – yards (none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Conner Moody 1-4; Powell: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Johnny Hunter; Powell: Alex Patrick, Jonah Miller

Sacks – yards…Clinton: Trevor Linderman 1-4; Powell: none

