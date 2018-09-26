Shattuck endorses McNally in Clinton mayoral race

(Submitted) Former Clinton Vice Mayor Jerry Shattuck has endorsed Clinton mayoral candidate Stephen McNally in the upcoming November election. Shattuck, a lifelong Clinton resident, has served the Clinton community in various roles. Shattuck served on the Clinton City Council for 20 years and on the Clinton Utilities Board for 20 years. He has played a vital role in economic development serving on the Anderson County Economic Development Association Board of Directors for 50 years – 14 as chairman.

Shattuck believes the City of Clinton “has been on the cusp of something great for the last 4-6 years, but we seemed to have stalled out.”

He believes McNally is the leader to move Clinton forward. Shattuck points to “McNally’s leadership success at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he oversees the operation of a $100 million dollar annual budget for the support of two of the world’s largest supercomputers with the third in planning. He has also served as a deacon of his church for 7 years, expanded the Clinton Upward youth basketball league to partner with another church for a total involvement of 300 children each season as its director. He has also been involved in four Anderson County Remote Area Medical Clinics and as executive director of the most recent Clinic. I believe that all of this shows a background of commitment to community service. The gravity of the substance of his work at ORNL, his youthful energy and initiative are impressive credentials for a new mayor.”

“I am honored and excited to have Jerry’s support. He has been, and continues to be an influential public servant for the city of Clinton. I look forward to working with Jerry, as well as other city leaders to move Clinton from good to great.”, said McNally.