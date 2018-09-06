Safety Fest TN next week in Oak Ridge

Safety Fest TN is next week in Oak Ridge. Safety Fest TN is an annual community event that offers more than 90 free safety classes and demonstrations to residents and companies.

Safety Fest TN is scheduled from September 10-14. This year’s training classes will be offered at Y-12’s New Hope Center, ORAU’s Pollard Technical Center, and other local venues.

Registration and a complete list of classes can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org.

Planners for the event work to develop classes each year that provide valuable insight and training to the region that may be costly or difficult to obtain elsewhere, according to a press release.

A sample of this year’s classes include national motivational speaker Chip Eichelberger at the annual Safety Forum, World Class Safety, a Leadership Engagement Roundtable, Chain Saw Safety, CPR and First Aid Certification, Confined Space, Evacuation and Emergency Planning, Fall Prevention, and many more.

Many other events are planned for Safety Fest TN, in addition to safety classes. The popular Safety Expo will return with more than 50 safety equipment and training representatives, along with many safety demonstrations, including a Black Hawk helicopter landing on September 11 and Pike Electric’s Live Line demonstration.

For more information, contact Jenny Freeman at info@safetyfesttn.org.