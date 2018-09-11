Roy Linton Seiber, age 72, of Caryville, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1946 in Briceville, TN to the late Eldridge and Helen Wilson Seiber. Roy attended Vasper Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to old-style country music, collecting knives, zippo lighters and playing the lottery. Roy loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Coon.

Survived by:

Wife of 28 years…………..Ruth Seiber

Children…….Eldridge McGaha and wife Denisa

Pebbles Frey and husband Timothy

Shelia Erks and husband Josh

Jenna Seiber

Siblings……..Von Seiber and wife Bonnie

Billy Seiber and wife Peggy

Bobby Seiber and wife Patricia

Shirley Boles and husband Richard

Brother in law…..Archie Coon

Special friend……Karen Isabell

7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. David Seals officiating. www.holleygamble.com