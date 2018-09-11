Home / Obituaries / Roy Linton Seiber, age 72, of Caryville

Roy Linton Seiber, age 72, of Caryville

Roy Linton Seiber, age 72, of Caryville, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1946 in Briceville, TN to the late Eldridge and Helen Wilson Seiber. Roy attended Vasper Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to old-style country music, collecting knives, zippo lighters and playing the lottery. Roy loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Coon.

Survived by:

Wife of 28 years…………..Ruth Seiber
Children…….Eldridge McGaha and wife Denisa
Pebbles Frey and husband Timothy
Shelia Erks and husband Josh
Jenna Seiber
Siblings……..Von Seiber and wife Bonnie
Billy Seiber and wife Peggy
Bobby Seiber and wife Patricia
Shirley Boles and husband Richard
Brother in law…..Archie Coon
Special friend……Karen Isabell
7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one on the way

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with the Rev. David Seals officiating. www.holleygamble.com

