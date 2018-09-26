Home / Local News / Roane man charged with scamming elderly, vulnerable

Roane man charged with scamming elderly, vulnerable

Jim Harris

A Roane County man was arrested last week and charged with financially exploiting an elderly or vulnerable person.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Mickey Jason Pressley would take money from elderly residents in exchange for work, but then never returned to actually do the work.

Pressley was arrested at his home in Harriman without incident and taken to the Roane County Jail, where he was charged with one count of financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, which is a felony. Investigators say further charges are pending and encourage anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Pressley’s alleged scam to contact the authorities to file a police report.

