Roane authorities investigate after body found in Emory River

Authorities in Roane County are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Emory River Monday night.

Investigators with the Harriman Police Department and the sheriff’s office responded to the scene off Carter Avenue around 7 p.m. and found the body of a white male.

Since the man’s body was found near the Morgan County line, investigators also reached out to officers there to see if they had any missing persons reports.

The body was taken to the regional forensics center, and the investigation is ongoing.

