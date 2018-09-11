The public is invited to attend Revival at East Side Wesleyan Church in LaFollette Wednesday Sept. 26-29th at 7 pm each night with a Homecoming Celebration Sunday September 30th at 1030 a.m., dinner on the grounds with more singing/celebration for the afternoon service at 1:30PM. Come and be spiritually fed.

Evangelist Dr. Marlin Hotle from Clinton TN will be preaching the messages each night while gospel singing couple “The Barnetts” from Cincinnati Ohio will be ministering in music.

For more information, call Pastor David Lucas at 423-503-2873.

Rev. Lucas focuses on delivering the message of Salvation and Hope to the congregation of the East Side Wesleyan Church 711 S. Cumberland Ave, LaFollette.

We are looking forward to reaching out to the community touching lives with the Gospel; programs that help the family grow together and stay together. A ministry to all age groups. John 3:17